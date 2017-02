Kai Lenny (Paia, Hawaii, USA) carves the guts out of an expansive, windy, wall of ocean at Jaws, Maui, Hawaii on November 7, 2016. Video by Marcus Rodrigues. An entry in the Billabong Ride of the Year category of the 2017 WSL Big Wave Awards. For more information see www.WorldSurfLeague.com/bigwave.