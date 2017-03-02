Julian Wilson’s Surfing is on Fire in „Wayward“

►Click here to watch Julian rip in „Raw“ http://win.gs/JulianWilson

Julian Wilson will never let you down, but this clip takes things to new heights. Literally.

With the first event of the World Tour a few weeks away, Wilson rounded out a productive off-season that was highlighted by his wedding. A short time later, Wilson is proud to unveil this incredible edit, Wayward, firing a shot across the bow of his opponents in the process.

Sit back and enjoy as Jimmy Lees and Julian Wilson bring us what might be the finest surf edit from 2017, ‚Wayward‘.

