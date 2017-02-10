Joe Parson wins Snowmobile Freestyle gold
Joe Parsons lands the first-ever volt during X Games competition, a 360 body spin over the top of the snowmobile seat, in Snowmobile Freestyle to win the gold medal at X Games Aspen 2017.
