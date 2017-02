João De Macedo (Sintra, Portugal) is depicted in a second water angle as he tows in and backdoors a heaving barrel at Pico da Viola, Ribeira Grande, São Miguel Island, Azores on January 27, 2017. Video by Rodrigo Caetano. An entry in the Billabong Ride of the Year category of the 2017 WSL Big Wave Awards. For more information see www.WorldSurfLeague.com/bigwave.