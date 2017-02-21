JetPack! Rocketeer in Real Life! – 4K
Our most watched video ever, check it: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLjw-j0hh81Ic1Cj43I3HpMLvFZzg6E8CH
Huge thanks to Jet Pack Aviation for letting us come out to California and be the ones that got to film this amazing new technology! Make sure to check them out and support them in what they are doing because this team is changing the world with these JetPack inventions!
www.JetPackAviation.com
https://www.facebook.com/jetpackaviation
https://www.instagram.com/jetpackaviation
https://www.youtube.com/jetpackaviation
Filmed by Tyson Henderson and Carter Hogan using the RED Weapon, DJI Phantom 4, DJI Inspire 1, the Phantom Miro, and the GoPro Hero 4.
Edited and Colored by Tyson Henderson using Adobe Premiere Pro CC.
Music by Timeflies „Gravity“
Download the song here!
https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/gravity-single/id1170753882
twitter.com/timeflies
instagram.com/timefliesmusic
youtube.com/timeflies4850
facebook.com/timeflies
Check out more of our super fun videos here! https://youtu.be/S8b1zWOgOKA?list=PLj…
Behind The Scenes: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A0wDd_jjRPY&feature=youtu.be
Want to be in our next video?!? Follow us on social media!
https://www.facebook.com/devinsupertramp
Tweets by devinsupertramp
https://www.instagram.com/devinsupert…
For business inquiries ONLY, contact me here: devinsupertramp@gmail.com
JetPack! Rocketeer in Real Life! – 4K
http://www.youtube.com/user/devinsupe…