Jesper Tjäder Stomps Winning Run at Red Bull Playstreets 2017
► Watch the full replay of Red Bull Playstreets on Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/PlaystreetsWinner
Swedish freestyle skier Jesper Tjäder took to the Playstreets course at Bad Gastien with his eyes set on the podium, and when it came time to drop in, the phenom stomped most all of his run with ease and style: a rightside double flatspin Japan grab followed by a frontside 450 on the Canon-Rail, then a switch 180 nosegrab, a leftside cork 360 mutegrab and a 450 gap on what’s known as ‘the mother-in-law-rail’.
The judge’s final decision was a nail-bitter, but Tjäder would score just ahead of Andri Ragettli in overall points to claim that first place spot. Sit back and relive the run that got him the win!
_
Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.
Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV
See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U
Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb
Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter
Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull
Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin
Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter