New Zealand’s Jed Mildon is a modern day Maori Matt Hoffman from Taupo, New Zealand. In 2012 he became the first person to land a triple backflip, and since then he’s been on a quest to shatter the boundaries of what’s possible on a BMX bike. We followed his journey during a week long shoot as he attempted a series of the biggest tricks ever landed on a BMX. But when you’re in the business of going BIG, there are only a few outcomes…broken bones or broken records. Click play and find out.

Jed Mildon Attempts World Records on Massive BMX Dirt Jumps | Dirt Dogs Ep 3