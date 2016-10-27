► Watch the NEXT episode here: http://win.gs/SkateMexico2

Mexico wasn’t a simple choice – the societal challenges the country faces were present every day – but taking up an invite, Carlos Neira, Sergio Muñoz, Mark Frölich, Carlos Zarazua, Adrien Bulard and Isaac García joined Fernán Origel and the local skate crews of Mexico City and Guadalajara during a trip through an incredible country with some surprising spots to skate.

Jart Skateboard Team Hits the Streets of Mexico: Part 1 | Skate Escape