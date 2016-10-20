Ivana Španović na Red Bull Ringu

Najbolja evropska skakačica u dalj Ivana Španović, drugoplasirana na

svetskom prvenstvu, bronzana u Riju i osvajačica Dijamantske lige, nakon najuspešnije sezone u svojoj dosadašnjoj karijeri posetila je sa svojim trenerom Goranom Obradovićem Red Bull Ring kako bi se oprobali u jednom sasvim drugačijem sportu – vožnji Formule.

Domaćin i mentor na stazi u Špielbergu bio im je bivši vozač Formule 1 Austrijanac Patrik Friesaher koji im je pomogao da steknu teorijsko i praktično znanje koje su kasnije preneli na stazu.

The best European long jumper, Ivana Spanovic, second placed at World Championship, winner of bronze medal in Rio and overall winner

of the Diamond League, after the most successful season in her career, visited Red Bull Ring with her coach Goran Obradovic, so they could try out in a completely different sport – driving Formula Renault. Host and mentor at the track in Spielberg was a former

Formula 1 driver, Austria’s Patrick Friesacher, who helped them get the theoretical and practical knowledge which they later practiced on track.

