‚Inside the Fourth Phase‘ 4K TRAILER: Behind the Scenes of the Feature Film

► Watch full episodes on Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/ITFP

„Inside The Fourth Phase“ goes behind the scenes of „The Fourth Phase,“ The follow up to 2011’s The Art of Flight – the most anticipated film in action sports history, and arguably the most difficult to make. This series follows the story from inspiration to execution of the snowboard epic. Watch the full series on Red Bull TV.

_

Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.

Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV

See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U

Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb

Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter

Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull

Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin

Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter

‚Inside the Fourth Phase‘ TRAILER: Go Behind the Scenes of the Feature Film