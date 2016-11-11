History of the Baja 1000 | Driving Dirty: Road to the Baja 1000

►Watch the series now on Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchDrivingDirtyE1

What started out as a test of a 1962 Honda Scrambler would become the blueprint for the most grueling endurance race in all of motorsport. Explore the story of the Baja 1000 with both the racing pioneers who started it and the new stars of off-road.

Explore the 50 year history of the grueling Baja 1000, the world’s most grueling off-road motorsports race, through the eyes of five teams preparing to take part in this legendary adventure.

Music:

0:00 „Endless Skies“ by Guarana (Sounds of Red Bull): http://win.gs/2fkm2Nq

_

Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.

Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV

See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U

Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb

Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter

Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull

Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin

Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter