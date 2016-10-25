High Speed Hydrofoil Racing: Red Bull Foiling Generation World Finals

► More hydrofoil action HERE: http://win.gs/2fcFGLS

The world’s best competitive sailing youth from across the globe shipped out to the East Coast sailing hub, Newport, Rhode Island, for the first Red Bull Foiling Generation World Finals. Hagara and Steinacher launched Foiling Generation in 2015 to find the world’s most talented young sailors and give them the opportunity to advance their careers through top-notch hydrofoil racing. Over two seasons, 15 national champion teams emerged to compete in the World Final at Newport (USA). Check out all the action from the dramatic finale of the Foiling Generation series.

_

Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.

Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV

See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U

Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb

Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter

Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull

Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin

Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter