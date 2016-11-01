Heavy Water Stand Up Paddling Under the Golden Gate Bridge

The first ever Red Bull Heavy Water stand up paddle board race saw optimal weather conditions with sunny skies and challenging conditions of 6-8ft waves in San Francisco. Fifteen of the world’s best watermen were tasked to a grueling battle of athleticism, with the ultimate victor Connor Baxter crowned champion.

The race required the perfect mix of paddling skills, ocean knowledge, supreme fitness and courage to take on one of the most intimidating stretches of coastline in the world. The event lived up to its name; of the fifteen starters, only 10 watermen achieved the lofty goal of completing the entire course. The heavy conditions manifested in overhead-plus waves and strong tidal pull, adding increased degrees of difficulty to the already strenuous course that zig zagged out and back from Ocean Beach several times through the crashing surf break, along the iconic rocky coastline of Land’s End, under the Golden Gate Bridge and into San Francisco Bay.

