Head-to-Head Wingsuit Slalom Racing | Red Bull Aces 2016

► Click for POV video from the race: http://win.gs/AcesPOV

Red Bull Aces features wingsuit pilots wearing special jumpsuits that shape the human body into an airfoil, creating lift and with it, „human flight.“ Somewhere outside of Phoenix, 40 athletes from 18 countries jumped in four-person heats from a helicopter 8,000 feet above the Arizona desert, slaloming head-to-head through four race gates suspended in mid-air. Ultimately, Noah Bahnson would rise to the occasion, slaloming past the competition to claim first place and the title of global wingsuit champion.

_

Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.

Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV

See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U

Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb

Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter

Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull

Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin

Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter