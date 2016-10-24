Head-to-Head MX Racing Under the Lights: Action Highlights | Straight Rhythm 2016

► Watch the Straight Rhythm replay on Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/RBSRTV

Red Bull Straight Rhythm 2016 is done and dusted and Marvin Musquin has been crowned the Open class champion. After dominating the 2014 Lites class, Musquin entered this years event undefeated – a trend he carried all the way to the 2016 title. Shane McElrath ripped his Troy Lee Designs KTM to a championship in the Lites class, besting teammate Mitchell Oldenberg. Take a look back at the action highlights from the event.

