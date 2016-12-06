Head-to-Head Enduro Racing in the Mountains | Roof of Africa: Day 2

► Watch more Hard Enduro carnage: http://win.gs/HardEnduroCH

Alfredo Gómez crossed the line in the fastest time on the brutal 170km first day route of the Roof of Africa in Lesotho on Friday. The Spaniard finished just faster than Brit Graham Jarvis, with South African Scott Bouverie in third.

Aside from the sheer difficulty of the stage, the story of the day was the time made up by Gómez, who annihilated the 10-minute deficit to Jarvis with which he started the day, after an indifferent time-trial on the Thursday. Never do your best work first, they say, and the injured Wade Young’s dad, Nigel, called it at the first support zone. “Watch out for Gómez,” he said. “He’s got Jarvis’ number.“

_

