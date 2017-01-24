Hawaii in 4K – Inspirational Speech – Make Your Life Extraordinary!
This speech will change your life! Hawaii captured like never before, in glorious 4K 🙂
Watch our latest: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLjw-j0hh81IeXrG2OhQVvrpluYrOGLaJX
Music & Speech by Fearless Motivation
Download or Stream it on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play.
http://www.FearlessMotivation.com
iTunes: https://goo.gl/T5gm5W
GooglePlay: https://goo.gl/NciJJS
Spotify: https://goo.gl/tlEU5T
AmazonMP3: http://amzn.to/2hJlkdA
For business inquiries ONLY, contact me here: devinsupertramp@gmail.com
Super thanks to Kualoa Ranch for letting us film at their location. So many big movies are filmed there, check them out: http://www.kualoa.com
Super thanks to Trevor Hanson for pulling off the trampoline in the ocean and rounding the troops for that. Follow him here: http://www.instagram.com/hanson.trevor
Had the chance to work with some of the best cliff divers in Hawaii, and perhaps the world for that matter! Follow them on Instagram down below! Phenomenal athletes.
@skoshofyosh
@adventuremandan
@amundgismervik
@aimesharrison
@genevieve_bradley
@hannderbear
Big thanks to Amir Zakeri as well for linking me up with all the cliff divers! Follow him on instagram here: http://www.instagram.com/amirzakeri
Camera equipment used for this video:
Red Dragon
DJI Phantom 4
GoPro 4 Black Edition
All the drone shots were done with the Phantom 4. I shot this before the Phantom 4 Pro was out though, if your looking for a drone, that’s the one I would personally get for the price/results (this was not sponsored by them, ha).
Phantom 4:
http://amzn.to/2j8xABs
Phantom 4 Pro with remote/monitor. This is the new one I bought.
http://amzn.to/2jM9S01
GoPro Hero4 Black Edition. This is the one we use and recommend.
http://amzn.to/1RIIxno
The pole/GoScope We Use:
www.go-scope.com
It’s called the GoScope Boost Plus that’s our personal favorite one. Here’s a direct link to that.
http://go-scope.com/store/boost-plus-gopro-pole
Super thanks to my wife Megan for spending a week with me, waking up way before sunrise, filming all day, and getting back way past sunset to get the shots, and she was the main girl featured in this video as well.
Follow her on Instagram here: http://www.instagram.com/megansupertramp
Film by Devin Graham.
Color Correction by Tyson Henderson
Shot and Edited by Devin.
Follow me on Instagram at: http://www.instagram.com/devinsupertramp