Driving around Crete, you can find a lot of aesthetically perfect spots just by looking out the car window, so in Part 2 the crew hops in a van and hits the road. With so many sick spots to choose from, the squad of Chris Haslam, Max Kruglov, Dima Rodionov, Sierra Fellers and local legend Giorgio Zavos continues crushing the skate terrain.

Haslam, Kruglov & Crew Continue Crushing Skate Spots in Crete