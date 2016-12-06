Hard Enduro Racing Highlights from Roof of Africa 2016

►Watch more Hard Enduro carnage: http://win.gs/HardEnduroCH

Graham Jarvis successfully defended his Roof of Africa title at the final Hard Enduro of the year. The 41-year-old out-gunned a charging Alfredo Gómez, with South African Scott Bouverie rounding out the podium after three days of brutal racing in Lesotho.

After three days and nearly 400km of racing, a mere nine seconds separated the top two riders. The final stage was a classic race of attrition, with the elder statesman’s experience of the epic race in the highlands of the mountain kingdom gradually wearing down the Spaniard on his first visit to Africa.

