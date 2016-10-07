► WATCH MORE HARD ENDURO: http://win.gs/HardEnduroCH

The 2016 Red Bull Sea to Sky Hard Enduro event opened for business with Manuel Lettenbichler taking the Beach Race win. It was a Lettenbichler 1-2 with his father Andreas Lettenbichler finishing second, while Wade Young completed the podium. A favorite among Hard Enduro fans, the penultimate stop on the Red Bull tour officially got underway on the Turkish shoreline in Kemer with the now iconic Beach Race battle. Check out the action highlights from the Beach race portion of the event!

_

Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.

Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV

See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U

Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb

Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter

Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull

Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin

Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter

Hard Enduro Battle on the Beach | Red Bull Sea to Sky: Day 1 Recap