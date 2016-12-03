► Watch more Hard Enduro carnage: http://win.gs/HardEnduroCH

South African Brett Swanepoel will start first on Friday’s stage one of the Roof of Africa in Lesotho, after setting the fastest combined time on Thursday’s Round the Houses lap race and mountain time trial. The 2015 third-place finisher outclassed 41-year-old Brit and defending champ, Graham Jarvis, and compatriot Travis Teasdale.

Staged in what is affectionately known as ‘the mountain kingdom’ the day started with the traditional lap race through the streets of the capital city, Maseru. Jarvis, along with other pre-race favourites Andreas Lettenbichler and event rookie Alfredo Gómez made their intentions clear early on, however it was the locals who made most of the running.

It’s often been said that you can’t win a stage race in a prologue, but you certainly can lose it. Often then, riders tend to play it safe, making sure they save enough for days two and three.

Top 5 Results – Round the Houses and Time Trial

1 Brett Swanepoel 01h 53m 54s

2 Graham Jarvis 01h 53m 58s

3 Travis Teasdale 01h 55m 25s

4 Blake Gutzeit 01h 56m 32s

5 Scott Bouverie 01h 57h 07s

_

Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.

Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV

See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U

Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb

Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter

Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull

Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin

Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter

Hard Enduro Action in the Mountains of Lesotho | Roof of Africa: Day 1