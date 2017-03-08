Happy International WOMEN’S DAY!

►Dive into our world of incredible female athletes: http://www.win.gs/WomensDay2017

It feels like every day the ladies of Red Bull are pushing the limits more and more – breaking stereotypes, boundaries and blurring the lines of what being a female athlete’s supposed to be like. Because of them, what was deemed impossible yesterday in the sporting world, and beyond, is now possible today.

Throughout the years, the women of Red Bull have continuously inspired the next generation of female rippers to go bigger and ride faster. They’ve influenced older gals to try something new – to click into a pair of skis, jump out of a plane or climb onto a motorbike. And because of them, we sing louder and charge harder. We celebrate their victories and feel the pain of their defeat. They spark something within us – men and women alike – as they all take us all to the next level of sport.

This clip goes out to ALL the women who are constantly pushing boundaries, achieving greatness and inspiring others to do the same!

_

Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.

Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV

See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U

Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb

Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter

Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull

Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin

Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter