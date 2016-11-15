Gritty Footage of Alpinist David Lama Attempting the Unclimbed Annapurna III

► Watch more adventure on Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/AdventureRBTV

Join David Lama and his partners Hansjörg Auer and Alex Blümel in their feelings of fatigue, anxiety, exposure and ordeal during the attempt of one of the world’s greatest, unsolved puzzles of alpinism: The unclimbed south-east ridge of Annapurna III (7555m). Complete film running at film festivals world wide

_

Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.

Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV

See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U

Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb

Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter

Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull

Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin

Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter