Greg Long (San Clemente, California, USA) nails a late drop and then styles through the bowl during the Pe’ahi Challenge at Jaws, Maui, Hawaii on November 11, 2016. Video by the WSL Video Team . An entry in the Billabong Ride of the Year category of the 2017 WSL Big Wave Awards. For more information see www.WorldSurfLeague.com/bigwave.