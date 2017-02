Grant „Twig“ Baker (Durban, South Africa) is seen in a second water angle as he takes a late drop and hits the eject button at Maverick’s, California on November 9, 2016. Video by Curt Myers/Powerlines Productions. An entry in the Billabong Ride of the Year category of the 2017 WSL Big Wave Awards. For more information see www.WorldSurfLeague.com/bigwave.