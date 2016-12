Grant „Twig“ Baker (Durban, South Africa) manhandles a bomb with a classic power stance air drop and slides through the inside section during the Pe’ahi Challenge at Jaws, Maui, Hawaii on November 11, 2016. Video by the WSL Video Team . An entry in the Billabong Ride of the Year category of the 2017 WSL Big Wave Awards. For more information see www.WorldSurfLeague.com/bigwave.