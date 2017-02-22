GoPro View: Tomas Slavik’s Savage Urban DH Mountain Bike Run at Valparaíso

►Watch Max Stöckl Go 167kph on a downhill MTB! http://win.gs/VmaxMTB

When it comes to mountain bike racing, there are few disciplines which offer a risk/reward ratio as savage as urban DH. With the Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo course cobbled together from residential hillsides, riders are forced to hunt for seconds off the clock amidst the rooftops and stairways of everyday life.

Czech Republic’s Tomas Slavik charged out of the start gate at 100% and didn’t let up for a moment, resulting in one of the most gnarly mountain bike runs we’ve ever seen, and a well deserved 1st place win. Click play and hold onto your handlebars as Slovik shows us what it’s like to rip this mental urban DH track.

Results

1. Tomas Slavik (CZE) 2:48.480

2. Bernard Kerr (GBR) 02:50.560

3. Pedro Ferreira (CHI) 02:52.520

4. Mauricio Acuña (CHI) 02:53.640

5. Matías Núñez (CHI) 02:53.720

6. Adrien Loron (FRA) 02:58.260

7. Logan Binggeli (USA) 02:59.250

8. Oscar Harnström (SWE) 03:01.290

9. Santiago de Santiago (ARG) 03:01.830

10. Felipe Agurto (CHI) 03:02.060

_

Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.

Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV

See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U

Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb

Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter

Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull

Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin

Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter