In summer, the beach at Scheveningen in The Hague, Netherlands is a haven for beach volleyball, kiting and sandcastle-building contests. As winter arrives however and frigid winds blow in across the North Sea, it becomes the scene of the toughest and biggest beach race in the world, Red Bull Knock Out. Take a look back at all the GoPro captured carnage from one of the most brutal beach races on earth.

GoPro View of Moto Carnage on the Beach at Red Bull Knock Out