In „Donner Partying“ Cody Webb and Taylor Robert unleash some epic riding at the classic Donner Ski Ranch in Lake Tahoe. Luckily they had GoPro cameras strapped to their helmets as they tackled terrain rarely explored by dirtbike.

Cody Webb: „Donner Partying has been a concept I’ve wanted to accomplish for years. It worked out well that another rad rider, like Taylor Robert, had been dreaming up a similar concept. It’s every dirtbiker’s dream to go out and explore new territories. Many of the areas we wish to ride are completely off limits to any sort of motorized fun. When Red Bull approached us about filming a freeride type segment, Taylor and I were all in!“

Taylor Robert: „The Donner project was one of those things that we all thought was going to be really cool on paper. Then we all went out and made something even better than we thought was possible!“

GoPro View: Go For an Epic MX Freeride w. Cody Webb and Taylor Robert | Donner Partying