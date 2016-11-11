GoPro View: Freeskiing Pristine Alaskan Spines | Shades of Winter: Between

► LEARN MORE ABOUT BETWEEN: http://win.gs/BETWEEN

Pro skiiers Sandra Lahnsteiner, Janina Kuzma and Matilda Rapaport drop into the pristine Alaskan spines in the Chilkat Range of Haines, Alaska. Since 2013 the girls have come back every year to this same range, stepping up their game and progressing women’s freeskiing with each turn. More of these POV images from Janina Kuzma, Sandra Lahnsteiner, the late Matilda Rapaport and all the girls’ adventures can be seen in the feature film BETWEEN…

Shades of Winter: Between – a Sandra Lahnsteiner film, co-produced by Red Bull Media House, tells the story of compelling journeys to thrilling destinations, and all the meaningful moments in between, featuring top female athletes of freeski and surfing.

Available on Red Bull TV for 48 hours only: NOV 14-15t

