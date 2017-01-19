GoPro View: Dunne’s Heated Battle for 1st at Crashed Ice Marseille Finals

► Watch the full replay of Crashed Ice Marseille on Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/CIMarseille

The Crashed Ice finals in Marseille were tight, and came down to a heated battle between Maxwell Dunne and defending champ Cameron Naasz. Nothing quite captures the speed that these athletes are carrying down the course, but this POV comes close. Check out the action above!

GoPro View: Dunne’s Heated Battle for 1st in Crashed Ice Marseille Finals