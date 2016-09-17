► Love Surfing? Click here for more! http://win.gs/SurfRBTV

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, the Gold Coast’s run of incredible swell just won’t let up. We showed Mick Fanning get barrelled the length of Snapper Rocks, backed it up with a posse of brash talent getting stuck into more epic waves, and now round it out with a collection of local legends, and the odd ring-in – take a bow, Sebastian Zietz – striking a beautiful balance between deep tubes and critical turns at Snapper and on down the line to Kirra.

_

Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.

Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV

See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U

Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb

Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter

Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull

Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin

Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter

Gold Coast Jam Session Delivers Tight Barrels