Getting the Shot w/ Photographer Andy Wright | STRONGER. The Union Team Movie

Available Oct 31st on Red Bull TV

One of snowboarding’s most accomplished and prolific photographer, Andy Wright offers insight ito his shooting approach and gives his take on the film vs. digital debate. Check out how the man who captures the boarders we love attacks his art.

Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV

