Remember when the unknown guy with the New Era hat and earplugs beat Chris Cole in a ridiculously insane Game of Skate? Ask any German skater what they were doing that day and they’ll definitely remember. After a down period, Alex Mizurov got the momentum of the German skate scene going again. We had a new hero representing our nation. We didn’t call him “The Miz”, we gave him the nickname “The Champ” as he was – and still is – the most professional guy on and off the board. Check out his latest tech-heavy edit!

Getting Techy with Street Skate Ninja Alex Mizurov