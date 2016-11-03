► More French barrels here: http://win.gs/NoContest2

France in autumn is a true surfer’s paradise. The days are still long as the sun refuses to concede to the advance of winter, while the first swells of the approaching season seem hellbent on arriving early to dance across miles of pristine sandbars. The world tour hit town and the waves have come to the party, providing perfect fodder for Jacob Wooden to reload our beloved No Contest series as the squad readies themselves for the business end of the year during the down days from the Tour.

Getting Barreled in Fun-Size French Beachbreaks | No Contest: Europe