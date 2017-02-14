Get Rowdy On the Ice w/ Pro Hockey Player Alexander Pallestrang | Player’s Perspective

►Watch more high flying action on the ice here: http://win.gs/HockeyPOV

Ice hockey is one of the hardest-hitting, fastest-paced, most challenging of winter sports, yet there are only a few who know exactly just how hard, just how fast, and just how challenging it is to play in a professional ice hockey game – that is, until now.

Hit the ice with Red Bull Salzburg’s defender, Alex Pallestrang, as he gives us an incredible perspective of what it’s like to go stick-to-stick with some heavy-hitting hockey players.

“Our job is to protect the goalie and keep the forwards away from our goal. To do this, we have to disrupt the plays of the other team – generally with through hits” ….Pallestrang means business.

