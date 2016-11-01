► Watch Gee’s full run POV here: http://win.gs/GeePOV

Red Bull Foxhunt returned to Ireland for the fifth year in 2016, where 400 riders played the part of „the hounds“ as they tried to outride our world famous „Fox“ in Rostrevor’s Mountain bike trail. Gee showed no mercy, and the riders pushed super hard to stay ahead of the former world Champ on the tricky 3.5 mile DH track. Relive all the carnage from their massive descent!

Gee Atherton VS 400 Mountain Bikers | Red Bull Fox Hunt 2016