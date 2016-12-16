Frigid Surfing Continues in New Zealand’s Coldest Corner

► Missed part one? Watch it here: http://win.gs/Fiordland1

In episode one, the boys were happy to find their feet in the chilly Southern Ocean, but as the trip drew to a close, the hungry crew were happy to see a significant bump in swell deliver the kind of conditions that young pros live for.

You want tubes and turns and rubber-clad aerials? You’ve come to the right place, as once the team had boated down stream, they let loose in sensational shivering waves hidden deep in New Zealand’s South Island.

Soundtrack by Caravãna Sun

‘Days Like These’ + ‘Angourie’ from Guerrilla Club (2016)



_

