Freesurf Party Session at Pumping Pipeline | This is Live…Pipeline
►Watch the Recap now here: http://win.gs/ThisIsLive
The waves at Pipeline were pumping on January 19th, and some of the world’s best surfers came together to deliver a show. Leave the judges behind and relive some of the best rides from this low pressure, high skill session.
