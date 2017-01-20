Freesurf Party Session at Pumping Pipeline | This is Live…Pipeline

►Watch the Recap now here: http://win.gs/ThisIsLive

The waves at Pipeline were pumping on January 19th, and some of the world’s best surfers came together to deliver a show. Leave the judges behind and relive some of the best rides from this low pressure, high skill session.

