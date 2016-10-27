Freeskier Bobby Brown vs. a Switch Double Cork 900

► Watch „Be Water“ Here: http://win.gs/BeWater

When you’re widely regarded as the most dominant competitive freeskiier the world over, there’s not much you have to prove, so when Bobby Brown turns his gaze from the park to the backcountry, we take notice. With an entire winter spent with backcountry blinders strapped on tight, Brown has been a man on a mission with one resounding goal: Prove to the world that he can take his known skills in the park and slap them right into the backcountry, the land of woods, powder and lofty hand-built kickers.

_

Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.

Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV

See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U

Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb

Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter

Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull

Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin

Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter