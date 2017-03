Francisco Porcella (Sardegna, Italy) tows into a massive, almost unending bowl of oceaning fury and sees it through to the end at Praia do Norte, Nazaré, Portugal on February 28, 2017. Video by Javier Goya. An entry in the Billabong Ride of the Year category of the 2017 WSL Big Wave Awards. For more information see www.WorldSurfLeague.com/bigwave.