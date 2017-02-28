Francisco Porcella at Nazaré – 2017 Billabong Ride of the Year Entry – WSL Big Wave Awards

Extremsport
Francisco Porcella (Sardegna, Italy) gets to his feet during an extremely late drop, loses his footing on the way down and finishes up his ride in an unprecedented seated position at Maverick’s, California on January 26, 2017. Video by Curt Myers/Powerlines Productions. An entry in the Billabong Ride of the Year category of the 2017 WSL Big Wave Awards. For more information see www.WorldSurfLeague.com/bigwave.

