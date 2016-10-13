Four Rampage Riders Take On ‚Impassable‘ Route

► WATCH RAMPAGE LIVE OCT 14 ON RED BULL TV: http://win.gs/WatchRampage

„The event organizers called it ‚impassable,'“ says Tyler McCaul of the daunting visual improbability of the narrow ridgeline he has chosen as his line for Red Bull Rampage 2016.

The crux move in the line: A narrow spine leading to a cliff, cropping out over the edge of a steep canyon with consequential drops on both sides. It required a huge landing be made to even think if was to be attempted.

With all 300 allotted sandbags in place, the landing zone still wasn’t plausible. So all 12 diggers labored to dislodge massive rocks, stacking them atop the bags to create a landing tall enough to match the pitch of the cliff’s natural slope.

_

Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.

Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV

See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U

Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb

Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter

Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull

Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin

Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter