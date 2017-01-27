Flawless Halfpipe Runs w/ Skier Noah Bowman | Raw 100

►WATCH more freeskiing in Sean Pettit’s „Keep Your Tips Up“: http://win.gs/KeepYourTipsUpShowPage

Raw 100 is a video series designed to highlight the talent and creativity of filmmakers. If simplicity is the ultimate sophistication, then this series celebrates that idea.

The rules for each video are simple: 100 seconds in length, no slow motion footage and no music. By having to work within these limitations, filmmakers have to get creative and think outside the box.

For the making of this Raw 100 video, Moxley Cinema linked up with Noah Bowman in the dying days of last winter at Calgary Olympic Park. When it comes to style in the halfpipe, Bowman sits atop the throne. In the everyday arms race to have the biggest and baddest tricks in the stunt ditch, Bowman is the fluid reminder of Charles Bukowski’s thinking that doing a dangerous thing with style is art. This 100 seconds will have you wanting more.

Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.

