First Look at the PEUGEOT 3008 DKR In Action | Dakar Rally 2016

The recently revealed PEUGEOT 3008 DKR will get its first taste of competitive action when it takes the start line at the Rallye du Maroc on Sunday, October 2. Two-time WRC winner and former Dakar Rally champion Carlos Sainz will take control of the fearsome machine alongside co-driver Lucas Cruz in a bid for success in Morocco.

Sainz is part of the dream team quartet that will race the PEUGEOT 3008 DKR at next year’s Dakar in South America. The Spaniard will join forces with Stéphane Peterhansel, Cyril Despres and Sébastien Loeb next January as Team Peugeot Total look to defend the Dakar title they won in Rosario, Argentina last time out.

