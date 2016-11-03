Filmmaker Zac Moxley Captures The Beauty of Action Sports in British Columbia | Raw 100

► Watch more Raw 100 with slopestyle MTB beast Brandon Semenuk: http://win.gs/Raw100Semenuk

This edition of Raw 100 is a freeski, mountain bike and surf section created by Zac Moxley. Throughout his filmmaking career he has had many opportunities to work alongside amazing people, including some of his childhood idols. Zac’s Raw 100 video features clips that have been shot in the past 12 months in British Columbia.

Raw 100 is a video series designed to highlight the talent and creativity of filmmakers. It’s said that simplicity is the ultimate sophistication, and this series celebrates that idea.

The rules for each video are simple: 100 seconds in length, no slow motion footage, and no music. By having to work within these limitations, filmmakers have to get creative and think outside the box.

