► Click here for the live replay and event results: http://win.gs/CDBIH

Take a look through the eyes of a cliff diver to see what it’s like to stand 27.5 meters above the water before taking a massive plunge from the Stari Most bridge in Mostar.

_

Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.

Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV

See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U

Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb

Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter

Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull

Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin

Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter

Eye-popping GoPro footage from the Divers‘ Perspective in Mostar