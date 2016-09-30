Eye-popping GoPro footage from the Divers‘ Perspective in Mostar
► Click here for the live replay and event results: http://win.gs/CDBIH
Take a look through the eyes of a cliff diver to see what it’s like to stand 27.5 meters above the water before taking a massive plunge from the Stari Most bridge in Mostar.
