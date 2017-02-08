Extreme Ski Racing Behind Motorcycles | Red Bull Twitch N‘ Ride 2017

►Rev up your day with more moto action here: http://win.gs/MotorChannelRBTV

Red Bull Twitch’n’Ride is a skijoring competition….lets start there. WTF is skijoring? A quick google search says: „Skijoring is a winter sport where a person on skis is pulled by a horse, a dog (or dogs) or a motor vehicle.“ We don’t believe in animal cruelty here, and motorcycles are kind of our bread and butter so the question now is, „Who’s comin‘ with me?!“ Getting pulled behind a motorcycle on skis is hard enough, but add the difficulty level of this expert track and now you really have a party.

Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.

