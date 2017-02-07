Extreme Kiteboarders Boost HUGE Airs at Red Bull King of the Air 2017

►Check out more King of the Air action HERE: http://win.gs/KingoftheAir

Red Bull King of The Air is the most prestigious big-air kiteboarding contest in the world. The event sees Cape Town’s Big Bay play host to an elite selection of the world’s best kiteboarders as they go head-to-head in a unique ‘flag out’ competition format. The competition has a two-week weather window, within which riders face-off only once conditions are perfect – a consistent south-easterly wind of over 30-knots and enough swell running from which to boost their mind-bending aerial manoeuvres. Their challenge – to master the elements and rule the sky, with the ultimate goal of being crowned king of the air.

Music:

0:00 „Borderline Distortion“ by Limitless (Sounds of Red Bull): http://win.gs/2ll6pot

_

Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.

Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV

See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U

Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb

Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter

Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull

Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin

Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter