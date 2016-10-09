Extreme Downhill Mountain Bike Racing | Red Bull Hardline 2016

► Watch Rampage 2016 LIVE HERE Oct 14: http://win.gs/Rampage2016YT

The bravest and best downhill mountain bikers descended upon Dan Atherton’s notorious Hardline course in the remote Welsh mountains for an epic display of mountain bike progression and racing. In short, this course is F***ing crazy. Steep drops, technical rock gardens, monster road gaps… the list of gnarly features goes on, but when the world’s best come together to race on the track, there’s no doubt the turnout and action will be epic. Take an in depth look at one of the most insane mountain bike events to ever go down, Red Bull Hardline.

Full results:

1. Bernard Kerr (GBR) 3.32.46

2. Ruaridh Cunningham (GBR) 3.34.86 (+2.40)

3. Adam Brayton (GBR) 3.35.50 (+3.04)

4. Gee Atherton (GBR) 3.35.97 (+3.51)

5. George Brannigan (NZ) 3.39.14 (+6.68)

6. Mick Hannah (AUS) 3.39.28 (+6.82)

7. Eddie Masters (NZ) 3.39.94 (+7.48)

8. Joe Smith (GBR) 3.40.21 (+7.75)

9. Taylor Vernon (GBR) 3.41.22 (+8.76)

10. Brook Macdonald (NZ) 3.41.30 (+8.84)

11. Mark Wallace (CAN) 3.41.82 (+9.36)

12. Al Bond (GBR) 3.47.24 (+14.78)

13. Dan Atherton (GBR) 3.47.66 (+15.20)

14. Graeme Mudd (AUS) 3.49.50 (+17.04)

